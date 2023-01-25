Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive here

The Platform Parkade, a combination of parking lot, innovation centre and community space, is home to a number of tech startups The Platform Parkade, a combination of parking lot, innovation centre and community space, is home to a number of tech startups

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina