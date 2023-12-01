Calgary teen charged in CrossIron Mills Black Friday stabbings

A 17-year-old Calgarian has been charged with numerous offences in relation to three stabbings that took place on Nov. 24 at CrossIron Mills mall.

Last Saturday, police took three suspects into custody from a vehicle associated with the incident. However, they were later determined not to have been involved in the stabbing and all three were released without charges.

Police say the youth was arrested from his Calgary home on Thursday.

The accused can't be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

After a bail hearing, the youth was released on conditions. He's scheduled to appear at Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Dec. 21.