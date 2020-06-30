CALGARY -- The ever-popular e-scooters have returned to Calgary streets earlier this month and demand remains high.

Calgary is leading the e-scooter craze, becoming the first Canadian city to rack up one million rides across all apps.

Lime and Bird scooters are now available for their second year, while Canadian-owned Roll scooters launched in Calgary this year.

Since re-launching, Calgarians have ridden more per-vehicle, per-day than any other city in the world that Lime operates in.

To celebrate the milestone, Lime will be offering two free unlocks on their scooters on Tuesday and Wednesday. The offer comes days after Lime announced both daily and monthly passes for users.

“It’s really exciting to see Calgarians embrace micromobility as the city establishes itself as Canada’s micromobility leader, with more rides taken here than anywhere else in Canada,” said Michael Markevich, GM of Lime Canada.

The large number of rides has an environmental benefit as well, with Lime estimating that between a quarter and a third of scooter rides replace car trips, eliminating around 250,000 to 333,000 car rides since the program started last year.

Other Canadian cities will soon see Lime scooters hit their streets, with cities in Ontario and British Columbia launching pilot programs later this year.