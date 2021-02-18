CALGARY -- Here again: short = boring, and boring usually equals good.

A large Pacific low is going to inundate BC with waves of snow, but we in Alberta are expecting to evade it almost completely as we continue to recover from the polar vortex. We'll get a hand from wind out of the west and return to positive temperatures.

The worst of this weekend? Dry weather, and mild wind – with our temperatures sitting above seasonal (and in the positives!) at times. That wind will lack the bite it provided last week.

As far as snow goes, it'll be light in the foothills and also present along our southern border, as well as having presence through central Alberta Saturday. So, for those playing the home game, that's snowfall along three cardinal directions… but not Calgary! Until Monday, when another disturbance is expected to roll on through.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

