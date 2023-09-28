Calgary to honour Orange Shirt Day with public ceremony at Fort Calgary

The City of Calgary is inviting citizens to gather at Fort Calgary on Saturday morning for a public ceremony honouring Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The ceremony, which is free to attend, starts at 10:30 a.m. with a blessing from an Indigenous Elder and includes performances from Indigenous dancers.

Everyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear orange to honour the children who didn't return from residential schools across the country.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to use a complimentary shuttle to travel between Fort Calgary, Prince's Island Park, Olympic Plaza and Shaw Millennium Park to participate in other community events being held from 11 a.m. onward.

There will be four buses in total, each wrapped in Orange and showcasing art from local Indigenous artist Kristy North Peigan.

Several Calgary locations will be illuminated in Orange in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day, including Olympic Plaza, the Telus Spark Science Centre, Reconciliation Bridge and the Calgary Tower.

For more information on Orange Shirt Day, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.