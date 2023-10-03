Calgary tops list of friendliest cities to visit

Calgary has been voted one of the friendliest cities in the world for travellers.

Travel media company Condé Nast Traveller released its 2023 Readers Choice Awards on Tuesday, with Calgary topping the list of cities where you will receive a warm welcome.

The article highlights Calgary’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains and a mix of urban living and nature, along with great restaurants, shopping and a welcoming multi-cultural community.

“You can see mountains from practically everywhere, and outdoor wonderlands like Lake Louise and Banff National Park are just a couple of hours away,” the article says.

Calgary edged out Edmonton for the top spot, with Alberta’s capital city taking second on the list.

Victoria, Dublin, Ireland; and Quebec City rounded out the top five friendliest cities. The list was compiled based on votes from Condé Nast Traveller’s readers.