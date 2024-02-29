CALGARY
    Calgary traffic: 10 Street N.W. closure to last a month, cause nighttime noise

    A stock photo of a road closure. (Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos) A stock photo of a road closure. (Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos)
    Commuters beware! A popular route for drivers to take as they head in or out of downtown Calgary won't be accessible for a month.

    The City of Calgary will close both northbound lanes of 10 Street N.W. between Fifth Avenue N.W. (near Riley Park) and SAIT Way N.W. for flood mitigation work starting on Saturday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

    A week later, on Saturday, March 9, the road will be fully closed to traffic in both directions.

    That closure is set to last a month, until April 8.

    SAIT Way N.W. will remain open and accessible by traveling south on 10 Street N.W. from 16 Avenue N.W., ensuring access in and out of SAIT.

    City officials say the flood mitigation work, called the Upper Plateau Separation project, will see them install a larger, dedicated pipe that will collect and move storm water from the communities on top of the hill directly to the Bow River, bypassing Sunnyside, to help prevent flooding in the community.

    The project is one of several community drainage improvements happening in the area.

    More information can be found on the City of Calgary's website.

    Nighttime noise

    The City of Calgary says while efforts are taken to limit work to daytime hours, this project will require work at night to complete the project safely, efficiently and minimize the disruption to residents and commuters in the area.

    "This approach will lead to construction noise at night," said the city in a news release.

    Transit Impacts

    Bus Routes 4 and 5 will be detoured during the closure.

    Route 4 stops 8046, 7672, and 8968, as well as Route 5 stops 5244, 8962 and 5245 will be temporarily closed.

    Full transit detour information, and temporary stop locations will be posted to the City of Calgary's website and on the mobile Transit app.

    BREAKING

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

