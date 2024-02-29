Calgary traffic: 10 Street N.W. closure to last a month, cause nighttime noise

Commuters beware! A popular route for drivers to take as they head in or out of downtown Calgary won't be accessible for a month.

The City of Calgary will close both northbound lanes of 10 Street N.W. between Fifth Avenue N.W. (near Riley Park) and SAIT Way N.W. for flood mitigation work starting on Saturday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

A week later, on Saturday, March 9, the road will be fully closed to traffic in both directions.

That closure is set to last a month, until April 8.

SAIT Way N.W. will remain open and accessible by traveling south on 10 Street N.W. from 16 Avenue N.W., ensuring access in and out of SAIT.

City officials say the flood mitigation work, called the Upper Plateau Separation project, will see them install a larger, dedicated pipe that will collect and move storm water from the communities on top of the hill directly to the Bow River, bypassing Sunnyside, to help prevent flooding in the community.

The project is one of several community drainage improvements happening in the area.

More information can be found on the City of Calgary's website.

Nighttime noise

The City of Calgary says while efforts are taken to limit work to daytime hours, this project will require work at night to complete the project safely, efficiently and minimize the disruption to residents and commuters in the area.

"This approach will lead to construction noise at night," said the city in a news release.

Transit Impacts

Bus Routes 4 and 5 will be detoured during the closure.

Route 4 stops 8046, 7672, and 8968, as well as Route 5 stops 5244, 8962 and 5245 will be temporarily closed.

Full transit detour information, and temporary stop locations will be posted to the City of Calgary's website and on the mobile Transit app.