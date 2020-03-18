CALGARY -- Calgary Transit is changing the door people board the bus in order to protect the health, safety and wellness of citizens and employees.

That announcement came early Wednesday evening, when the transit department sent out a statement announcing it “made this decision to keep operators safe by reducing the number of interactions between operators and customers, increasing physical distancing and ultimately keeping our transit system safer.”

Customers are asked to tear up single-use tickets after boarding from the rear, and to buy single-use tickets from machines when possible.

“Through this difficult time, we thank Calgarians for being honest and paying their fares,” said Calgary Transit’s acting director Russell Davies. “This is an honour-system approach. Let’s come together to keep our city safe.”

In addition to the new boarding procedure, Calgary Transit Access will be temporarily limiting the passengers to two people, in order to achieve social distancing.

Anti-bacterial and anti-viral agents are being used on all transit vehicles to disinfect all high-touch areas such as grab bars, seats and other areas.