Calgary Transit doing work on Blue and Red lines over long weekend

Calgary Transit is taking the long weekend to do some maintenance and preventative work on both the Blue and Red lines, causing a number of disruptions for light rail riders.

From Saturday to early Tuesday morning, all downtown stations along 7 Avenue as well as Victoria Park/Stampede Station and a few other surrounding stations, will be closed.

Shuttle buses will pinch hit for trains until Tuesday.

The Red Line will be closed between Sunnyside and 39 Avenue, while the Blue Line will be closed between Sunalta and Bridgeland/Memorial stations.

Some of the work being done includes track repairs and rail replacements, lighting maintenance, concrete repairs in the Cemetery Hill tunnel, fire suppression and surface drainage inspections and maintenance.

