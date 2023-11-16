Calgary Transit looking for more drivers, skilled workers

CALGARY
    Calgary Transit says a massive demand for service means it needs a lot more workers to keep up.

    The service is looking to hire hundreds of drivers and trades workers.

    "Calgary Transit recognizes the crucial role trades professionals play in maintaining and repairing our diverse fleet of vehicles," it wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

    "To address this need, we are actively seeking skilled individuals to our maintenance department, including heavy equipment technicians, truck and transport technicians, auto body technicians, trades foremen, auto body apprentices and electro-mechanic trainees (includes HET, AST and T&T)."

    Officials say maintaining the transit fleet is "paramount."

    "We are in need of talented trades professionals who share our commitment to excellence and are eager to contribute to the continued success of Calgary's public transit system," said Karen Alm, Calgary Transit's manager of transit service vehicles, in a statement.

    The push is part of a campaign set by Calgary Transit to hire 800 more operators by the end of the year.

    More information on open positions can be found online.

