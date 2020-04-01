CALGARY -- No routes will be cut but Calgary Transit is reducing the frequency buses and trains will be running in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say ridership has dropped about 80 per cent in recent weeks.

In response to that, buses and trains that arrived every four minutes will now arrive every 10 minutes.

Transit will also be blocking half the seats on buses to allow for social distancing among riders. Calgarians are being encouraged to remain at least two metres away from other people to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also announced Wednesday low income transit passes and seniors transit passes bought in March will be good for April and May as well.

Nenshi added the city is currently losing between $10 million and $15 million per week as a result of lost revenue from city-owned facilities being closed.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson said the state of local emergnecy put in place March 15 will be renewed Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and there have been nine deaths attributed to the virus.

The next provincial update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Along with the city declaring a state of local emergency, the province has declared a state of health emergency. As a result, all city-run facilities have been closed, along with playground equipment.

Parks and pathways remain open however Calgarians are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing by staying at least two metres away from other people and avoiding high-touch points.