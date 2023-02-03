Calgary Transit shuttles help hundreds find shelter during frigid weather
Officials with a multi-year pilot project that helps Calgary's homeless find shelter during blasts of cold weather say the initiative is paying dividends.
According to the City of Calgary, nearly 200 people were transported to emergency shelters in Calgary Transit shuttles in the past week as part of the Coordinated Community Extreme Weather Response program. There have been approximately 600 trips made since the end of November.
The four-year pilot program is led by the Calgary Homeless Foundation and the city committed $2.3 million to the intitiative from its Community Safety Investment Framework fund.
As part of the program, transit peace officers and Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) team members identify Calgarians in need of reprieve from the cold, and Calgary Transit shuttles then ferry them to emergency shelters.
"LRT stations are not appropriate places to seek shelter because they do not have the necessary amenities like beds, potable water or restrooms, nor do they have the resources to support peoples' wellbeing," said Will Fossen, deputy chief of transit public safety.
"Our city's shelters have been operating at around 75 per cent capacity so far this winter. Demand increases during extreme weather conditions, but they have enough space to accommodate everyone that needs it."
Anyone who encounters a person in need of help should contact the DOAP team at 403-998-7388 or call 911 if the person is non-responsive or in serious distress.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | It's all positive! The Calgary 5-day forecast
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over high-altitude surveillance balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
BREAKING | First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
Ukraine unveils criminal case against Wagner boss
Ukraine unveiled a criminal case on Friday against the boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary company, and promised to track down and prosecute the company's fighters who try to flee abroad.
Edmonton
-
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
-
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
Vancouver
-
1 man killed during Abbotsford home invasion, drug lab uncovered: police
A drug lab has been uncovered by Abbotsford police following a fatal home invasion Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian pronounced dead on scene after being struck by vehicle in Maple Ridge: RCMP
A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
-
BC Ferries to cancel 2 sailings due to wind, warns several more at risk of same fate
With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled at least two sailings scheduled for Friday and says nearly two dozen more may follow suit.
Atlantic
-
Schools close, warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures on the way, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces ahead of the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
Extreme cold warnings are in effect in all three Maritime provinces, cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the region.
Vancouver Island
-
CFB Esquimalt land could be used for more housing, Eby tells feds
B.C. Premier David Eby met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and raised the idea of using federally-owned military land for housing.
-
Police investigate suspicious fire outside Victoria hotel
Police in Victoria are investigating a suspicious overnight fire in the city's downtown core.
-
Wind warnings in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island
Get ready for a blustery end to the week. Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island on Friday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police to provide update on apparent random assault of former CBC journalist
Toronto police will provide an update this afternoon on the apparent random assault of a long-time CBC radio producer.
-
Dramatic video captures 3 people entering Scotiabank during alleged armed robbery
Helicopter video has captured the dramatic moment three people entered a Scotiabank east of Toronto during an alleged armed robbery before being swarmed by police as they tried to escape.
-
Owner of popular restaurant north of Toronto 'surprised' by visit from Ryan Reynolds
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant north of Toronto said she was “super excited and surprised” when Canadian superstar Ryan Reynolds dropped in for a meal this week.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
EXTREME COLD
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
Warming centre hours extended as extreme cold sweeps through region
Waterloo Region residents are braving the elements as a blast of cold Arctic air sweeps through much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Monthly home sales continue to hover near decade lows
The number of homes sold in January across Waterloo Region was “exceptionally low” with the region seeing a 41.9 per cent decrease in sales compared to January 2022.
Saskatoon
-
'They should be filing the defences now': Lawsuit by former students of Legacy Christian Academy moves forward
Following the announcement that charges were laid against a former teacher at Legacy Christian Academy, the proposed class-action lawsuit filed by former students against former teachers and staff at the school and adjoining Mile Two Church is slowly moving ahead.
-
Here's how a rare hummingbird ended up in a backyard in Saskatoon
While most birds fly south for the winter, one hummingbird decided to spend his winter in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for escaped penitentiary inmate
Sask. RCMP is searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Sask. Penitentiary.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
Regina
-
Provincial government looks for ways to ease workload for Sask. doctors
The provincial government is looking for ways to ease the workload for Saskatchewan doctors. It is proposing that pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and paramedics play a greater role in treating patients.
-
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
-
Former SaskEnergy worker believes cancer is linked to gas exposure on the job
Brian Hodgkinson always knew there was benzene in natural gas — after all, he spent 40 years working with it for SaskPower, then SaskEnergy.