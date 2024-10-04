Calgary vigil honours missing and murdered Indigenous people

An annual ceremony is bringing together the families and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people in hopes of raising awareness about the issue.

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take place on the steps of city hall Friday at 6 p.m.

The event has been held every Oct. 4 since 2005 and has now spread to more than 300 locations across Canada and internationally.

The families of those affected, along with advocates, community leaders and members of the public, will all gather to honour murdered, missing and exploited Indigenous peoples from across Canada.

The program will feature traditional drumming, songs and dancers, as well as speeches from families and friends of those missing and murdered.

According to the public record, there are over 5000 missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada

Organizers say the figure shows how over-represented and at greater risk Indigenous people are when it comes to homicide and violence.

The goal of the vigil is to raise awareness and to initiate open dialogue with governments

Organizers are calling on all levels of government to work with Indigenous peoples for a transparent and successful national inquiry and action plan.

They’re also calling on all members of the community to gather, learn and share in ceremony.