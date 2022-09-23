Calgary wants help creating winter displays for Stephen Avenue, Beltline

The City of Calgary is inviting designers, artists and post-secondary students to create eye-catching and interactive displays that can be installed along Stephen Avenue and in the Beltline this winter as part of an annual competition.

The goal of the competition is to enhance the sense of well-being that Calgarians and visitors to the city have in the midst of a cold Calgary winter.

"We want to see creative designs that will draw people downtown during the winter and get people to stop, socialize and connect with our downtown neighbourhoods," said Kate Zago, who is overseeing the competition, in a Friday news release.

"Calgary is a winter city and we should embrace that when we plan and create public spaces."

The people responsible for the three winning submissions will receive funding to build and install their designs downtown, where they will be left on display for four weeks in February 2023.

The theme for this year’s Winter City Design Competition is "winter dreamscape."

Competition locations include:

Century Gardens (Eighth Avenue S.W. and Eighth Street S.W.);

Barb Scott Park (12 Avenue S.W. and Ninth Street S.W.); and

Stephen Avenue and Second Street S.W.

This year marks the second time Calgary is holding its Winter City Design Competition.

To enter, and to learn more about submission guidelines, visit the City of Calgary's website.

The deadline for submissions is 12 p.m. on Oct. 20.