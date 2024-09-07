Calgary water consumption increases slightly Friday as high temperatures drive up demand

Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.

At the 2 p.m. update, spokesperson Carolyn Bowen, the city’s director of climate and environment, said that the increase in consumption was consistent with the way in which water demand tends to track with temperatures.

Calgary temperatures soared past 30 degrees Friday and are expected to remain high through Monday.

Repairs to the feeder main remain on schedule. Bowen said that a number of sites are completing work today.

Bylaw officers continue to respond to complains of water misuse. Bowen said the city has received 1,148 complaints about residential water misuse, 255 complaints about commercial misuse and 109 complaints about multi-unit residential misuse.

She said the city has issued 14 tickets for violating Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, which carry a fine of $3,000.

Saturday, in an effort to cut water consumption, the city turned off showers in city-operated arenas, athletic parks and The Calgary Soccer Centre.

City arenas are also using non-potable water to flood ice surfaces, producing a savings of 170,000 litres of water a day. The Murray Copot Arena has announced that it will install its ice surface using non-city water.

The hours of the city's three river water pick up stations have increased to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Work is expected to continue until Sept. 23.