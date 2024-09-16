Calgary water use kept under control on Sunday

Many Calgarians are staying the course when it comes to conserving water, updated data from the city's website shows.

The City of Calgary's potable water demand dashboard shows 489 million litres were used on Sunday, slightly above the target of 485 million litres.

But it's well within the range that the system can handle; anything above 500 million litres is "unsustainable."

Crews working on repairs to Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main are now focusing on repairing roads and curbs that needed to be dug up.

Work is now scheduled to shift to reinitializing the city's water system, beginning with filling the freshly repaired line.

That process is expected to take several days.