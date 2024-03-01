CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary weather: A second round of winter weather moves into Alberta late Friday

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) weather summary of Thursday’s weather event, a frontal snowsquall moved through the Canmore to Calgary corridor in the early afternoon Thursday, dumping between 5-10 centimetres of snow in under an hour, as well as dropping temperatures by as much as 20-degrees, also in under one hour. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) weather summary of Thursday’s weather event, a frontal snowsquall moved through the Canmore to Calgary corridor in the early afternoon Thursday, dumping between 5-10 centimetres of snow in under an hour, as well as dropping temperatures by as much as 20-degrees, also in under one hour.
    Share

    Cleanup continues after Thursday’s intense snowfall which shut down some major highways and brought a rapid return to winter conditions for most of southern Alberta.

    With a second system on the way starting Friday, there will be a narrow window to work within.

    As expected, Thursday’s system hit hard and fast. Traction was significantly compromised on many road surfaces and sidewalks after a hard layer of ice formed in some areas, a situation further exacerbated by a thick layer of snow that fell overtop of the ice.  

    By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 511 Alberta was still reporting many icy and snow-covered routes north, west and south of Calgary, with travel not recommended along the TransCanada highway west of Banff.

    By 9:30 a.m. Thursday 511 Alberta was still reporting many icy and snow-covered routes north, west and south of Calgary, with travel not recommended along the TransCanada highway west of Banff.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) weather summary of Thursday’s weather event, a frontal snowsquall moved through the Canmore to Calgary corridor in the early afternoon Thursday, dumping between 5-10 centimetres of snow in under an hour, as well as dropping temperatures by as much as 20-degrees, also in under one hour.

    A strong north wind associated with the front created blowing snow and limited visibility to under 200-metres in some spots. 

    Visibility deteriorated right before the afternoon commute Thursday as snow and blowing snow moved in from the northwest. Ahead of that, the temperature at the ECCC airport weather station dropped from 9 C at noon to -4 C by 1 p.m.

    Calgary also felt the impacts of these colliding air masses. Visibility deteriorated right before the afternoon commute Thursday as snow and blowing snow moved in from the northwest. Ahead of that, the temperature at the ECCC airport weather station dropped from 9 C at noon to -4 C by 1 p.m.

    Road crews have been working on both rural and urban streets since before the snow started. As of 9:10 a.m. Friday, highways along the Alberta-B.C. corridor were still quite snow-covered and visibility appeared limited.

    Road crews have been working on both rural and urban streets since before the snow started. As of 9:10 a.m. Friday, highways along the Alberta-B.C. corridor were still quite snow-covered and visibility appeared limited.

    The avalanche risk in the Rockies, which was already concerning before this weather event (due to a weak base layer in many locations) is now even worse. Over 40 centimetres of snow fell in some mountain regions adding even more weight to an already-dense top layer. 

    The avalanche risk in the Rockies, which was already concerning before this weather event (due to a weak base layer in many locations) is now even worse.

    Unfortunately another system is expected to move in to the region late on Friday bringing more snow, blowing snow, and keeping temperatures well below seasonal.

    In a special weather statement for the southeast corridor of the province, on Friday morning, ECCC notes another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible for some areas, including around Medicine Hat, “Snowfall will begin late tonight and will intensify through Saturday. Total amounts of 10 to 20 cm are likely with some pockets of up to 30 cm possible.”

    Calgary is expecting another eight to 15 centimetres before the end of the weekend, with the bulk of that snow expected Saturday.

    For the latest weather warnings from ECCC click here. Updated road conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here. And click here for highway conditions from Drive BC.

    Calgary is expecting another 8 to 15 centimetres before the end of the weekend, with the bulk of that snow expected Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News