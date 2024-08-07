Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society sees spike in injured animals after severe storm

The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (CWRS) says it has seen a surge in admissions of injured wildlife as of late, likely due to severe thunderstorms that passed through Alberta on Monday.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, CWRS said calls and emails about injured wildlife have doubled compared to the past few days, with 18 patients admitted.

The admitted animals include Swainson's hawks, a heron, gulls, pigeons, a big brown bat, a hare, a rabbit, a great horned owl and more.

By 6 p.m., the agency posted again saying it had reached capacity for intakes.

The CWRS is a charitable organization that relies on donations to operate its wildlife hospital and education programs.

More information about the rehabilitation society can be found online at calgarywildlife.org.