    • Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society sees spike in injured animals after severe storm

    The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society has seen calls and emails about injured wildlife double since severe weather on Monday, Aug. 7, 2024. (CWRS/Facebook) The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society has seen calls and emails about injured wildlife double since severe weather on Monday, Aug. 7, 2024. (CWRS/Facebook)
    The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (CWRS) says it has seen a surge in admissions of injured wildlife as of late, likely due to severe thunderstorms that passed through Alberta on Monday. 

    In a Tuesday Facebook post, CWRS said calls and emails about injured wildlife have doubled compared to the past few days, with 18 patients admitted.

    The admitted animals include Swainson's hawks, a heron, gulls, pigeons, a big brown bat, a hare, a rabbit, a great horned owl and more.

    By 6 p.m., the agency posted again saying it had reached capacity for intakes.

    The CWRS is a charitable organization that relies on donations to operate its wildlife hospital and education programs. 

    More information about the rehabilitation society can be found online at calgarywildlife.org.

