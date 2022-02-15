Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate

Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.

Calgary's face covering bylaw currently requires that masks be worn indoor in public places including public transit. An exemption is in place for people with various medical conditions.

The province lifted mask requirements for schools on Monday and the Alberta-wide mask mandate is expected to be finished as of March 1, depending on Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

On Tuesday, councillors voted 13-2 in favour of repealing the Calgary bylaw.

Council also repealed masks for those under 12 to be in line with province.

BREAKING: The mandatory mask bylaw in Calgary will officially be lifted when the province ends the Alberta-wide mask mandate. That change is expected to happen by March 1st. #YYC @CTVCalgary — Austin Lee (@AustinLeeCTV) February 15, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available.