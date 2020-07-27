CALGARY -- A shorter five-day synopsis trends toward having less to say – being able to post a forecast with minimal asterisks is quite welcomed, after a summer with limited periods of heat.

To cap off that headline note: we’ve had five days at 25 C or above so far this year; every single day through this cycle.

We have an upper ridge to thank, as it lazily billows along in a weak omega block. Here’s a looks at today’s omega block:

And here is an ideal omega block.

The second image is courtesy of @OmegaBlocking on Twitter.

It’s there, but it’s weaker. Omega block is so named for its shaping like the Greek symbol omega Ω, and is referred to as a block for limiting west-to-east wind flow that otherwise leads to vast fluctuations in our condition.

Ergo, this high pressure ridge will stick around for a bit.

Heat warnings and their content cannot be overlooked, nor can the inherent dangers be overstated; outdoor enthusiasts who have grown accustomed to temperatures on the lower end of 20 C need to be prepared for more breaks and more water this week.

Here’s the five-day forecast.

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny, slight chance for a thundershower

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clearing, low 15 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Brenda caught the rainbow following storms down in the Crowsnest area this weekend.

