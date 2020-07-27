Advertisement
Calgary will have more days at or above 25C in the next week than we’ve had for all of 2020
Calgary will see some warm weather over the next several days.
CALGARY -- A shorter five-day synopsis trends toward having less to say – being able to post a forecast with minimal asterisks is quite welcomed, after a summer with limited periods of heat.
To cap off that headline note: we’ve had five days at 25 C or above so far this year; every single day through this cycle.
We have an upper ridge to thank, as it lazily billows along in a weak omega block. Here’s a looks at today’s omega block:
And here is an ideal omega block.
The second image is courtesy of @OmegaBlocking on Twitter.
It’s there, but it’s weaker. Omega block is so named for its shaping like the Greek symbol omega Ω, and is referred to as a block for limiting west-to-east wind flow that otherwise leads to vast fluctuations in our condition.
Ergo, this high pressure ridge will stick around for a bit.
Heat warnings and their content cannot be overlooked, nor can the inherent dangers be overstated; outdoor enthusiasts who have grown accustomed to temperatures on the lower end of 20 C need to be prepared for more breaks and more water this week.
Here’s the five-day forecast.
Today:
Sunny
Daytime high: 27 C
Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C
Tomorrow:
Mainly sunny, slight chance for a thundershower
Daytime high: 30 C
Evening: clearing, low 15 C
Wednesday:
Sunny
Daytime high: 27 C
Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C
Thursday:
Mainly sunny
Daytime high: 27 C
Evening: clear, low 14 C
Friday:
Partly cloudy
Daytime high: 25 C
Evening: clear, low 13 C
Brenda caught the rainbow following storms down in the Crowsnest area this weekend.
