Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie

A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.

At 1:39 a.m. Airdrie RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on Range Road 11, three kilometres south of Airdrie.

Police arrived to discover a vehicle with major damage from driving into a power pole.

The lone occupant, a 28-year-old Calgary woman, was dead.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Airdrie RCMP express their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.