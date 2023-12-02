Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie

CALGARY
    A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.

    At 1:39 a.m. Airdrie RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on Range Road 11, three kilometres south of Airdrie.

    Police arrived to discover a vehicle with major damage from driving into a power pole.

    The lone occupant, a 28-year-old Calgary woman, was dead.

    An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

    Airdrie RCMP express their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

