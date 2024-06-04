Calgary woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Tammie Howard

A woman charged in the death of a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Natalie Renne Vinje was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.

She was reported missing in April 2017 by her family.

Howard was missing for more than five years before police found her remains on the Siksika First Nation in 2022.

Vinje pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court in Calgary on Monday, according to an emailed statement from her lawyer.

Police believe Vinje did not act alone.