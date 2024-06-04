CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Tammie Howard

    Natalie Renee Vinje, 36, seen here in a 2010 photo, also known as NV Evans, of Calgary pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Tammie Doreen Howard. (Supplied) Natalie Renee Vinje, 36, seen here in a 2010 photo, also known as NV Evans, of Calgary pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Tammie Doreen Howard. (Supplied)
    Share

    A woman charged in the death of a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    Natalie Renne Vinje was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.

    She was reported missing in April 2017 by her family.

    Howard was missing for more than five years before police found her remains on the Siksika First Nation in 2022.

    Vinje pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court in Calgary on Monday, according to an emailed statement from her lawyer.

    Police believe Vinje did not act alone.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News