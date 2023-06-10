Calgary worker killed in trench collapse remembered as compassionate outdoorsman
A man who died after he was buried in a collapsed trench in northwest Calgary is being remembered as a compassionate, kind and genuine person.
Emily Gofton says her boyfriend Liam Johnston loved his family and always looked out for the people he cared about.
"It's hard to accept that it’s real. Sleeping in our bed without him and waking up and knowing that he’s not going to be there again. I just miss him so much," she told CTV News.
Gofton says Johnston enjoyed kayaking, hiking, rock climbing and playing music.
The pair met almost two years ago while working at Mr. Mike's Plumbing. Johnston was an apprentice plumber.
"He was the hardest worker," Gofton said, adding that’s what made her want to be friends with him.
"He would work from 7 a.m. and not get home until 12 a.m. He really would do anything to show his loyalty and passion for the company."
The 27-year-old was doing sewer repairs in the community of Charleswood on Thursday morning.
The Calgary Fire Department says he climbed down the ladder into a three to six-metre-deep hole to access a sewer line when a large amount of dirt and debris fell on top of him from the steep slope above.
According to officials, one of the walls collapsed and buried him.
Both the Calgary Police Service and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the death of a worker who was buried in a trench in Charleswood on June 8, 2023.
Gofton says she got the call almost immediately after and rushed over.
"On the way there, I just kept telling myself 'I'm gonna get there, he's gonna be okay, we're gonna be home tonight and we’re gonna be fine,'" she said.
"It really just terrified me even more, the thought of losing him."
Emergency crews worked through the entire day, using an excavator and a vacuum truck to assist in the rescue.
Members of the fire department's technical rescue team recovered Johnston's body on Thursday night.
Gofton says Johnston texted her the night before the incident about concerns he had with the job site.
"He had said that the job was a big mess, there was a lot of unexpected things that were happening on the site," she said.
"His last message was 'Tomorrow is going to be a rough day.'"
In a statement, Mr. Mike's Plumbing said it is "deeply saddened" by Johnston’s death.
"He was an upstanding individual and a valued member of our excavation team who will be sorely missed," the company said.
"We extend our sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved him."
Liam Johnston and Emily Gofton. (Credit: Emily Gofton)
Bobby Jimerson grew up with Johnston in Waterloo, Ont., was his co-worker in Calgary and was his best friend.
"He was just a rare breed. He was the best person I ever met. He made me want to become a better man. He inspired me to become better," Jimerson said.
"His main goal was to just try to make everybody around him happy."
Jimerson says he has been in contact with Johnston’s family in Ontario and that they've all been supporting each other through this.
"Liam would want us to learn from this and to try to be as positive as we can and try not to let it ruin us," he said.
'JUSTICE FOR LIAM'
Mr. Mike's Plumbing says it is working closely with authorities to figure out what happened and how to prevent similar incidents in the future.
"Safety is our top priority and we are committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for our employees and customers. We will continue to review and improve our safety procedures to ensure that every job is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail," the company said in a statement.
Jimerson and Gofton want answers.
"I want to make sure the workplace is safer … We have families, we have loved ones. We want to make it home at the end of the day," Jimerson said.
Gofton is urging any of the other workers who witnessed what happened or have information to come forward and share what they know.
"We want to know how this could've been prevented and we want people held accountable. We want justice for Liam."
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety and Calgary police are investigating.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party's finances
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
More than 60 million people could face severe storms Sunday
More than 60 million people from Colorado to the Carolinas are under threat for severe storms Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes, with the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest threat.
In backrooms and on social media, battle rages over law to expand railway competition
An obscure law has Canada's two main railways fighting back over concerns about expenses and congestion, with the drama playing out in social media posts and a backroom lobbying push.
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
Edmonton
-
'Get out now': Officials urge people in Yellowhead County evacuation zone to leave as fire tears through the county
"If you're inside this evacuation zone, you need to get out of here." That's the key message the mayors of Edson and Yellowhead County want residents to hear after an evacuation order was issued for the area on Friday evening.
-
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Vancouver
-
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.
-
City of Delta taking steps to mitigate wildfire risk
As Metro Vancouver communities continue to encroach on nature, and a changing climate brings more intense wildfire seasons, local municipalities are taking steps to mitigate the risk of interface fires.
-
Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. woman fined nearly $29,000 for outdoor fire as massive Shelburne wildfire burns
Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.
-
Cape Breton tourism officials aim to clear the air after businesses impacted by N.S. wildfires
Although Cape Breton is hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, the head of Destination Cape Breton says some would-be visitors to the island have ended up with the wrong idea.
-
IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
Vancouver Island
-
Rain slows down Vancouver Island wildfire, detour route reopens
Rain overnight Friday provided some relief for a wildfire burning out-of-control near Port Alberni, B.C., as crews continue to battle the blaze that shut down the only paved roadway connecting the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.
-
Woman with cerebral palsy discovers passion for skydiving
After decades of being told "no," to various activities, an adrenaline junkie with cerebral palsy found a love of skydiving.
-
'It's hard': Nanaimo junior football team suffers 3rd theft in 2 years
The Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team is reeling from another expensive theft, after much-needed sports equipment was swiped in late May.
Toronto
-
Nordstrom will close the doors of all its Ontario stores this week. Here's when
Nordstrom has revealed the last day shoppers can take advantage of closing discounts before it shutters its Canadian locations for good.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
-
Photos of man wanted in Toronto subway station stabbing released by police
Police have released photographs of a man who is alleged to have randomly stabbed someone at a Toronto subway station last month.
Montreal
-
Quebec moves from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires
Quebec is switching from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina announced on Sunday. However, a "very short-term" return is not expected for residents of evacuated communities, the minister said at a news briefing in Quebec City.
-
Crosses from New Zealand shipwreck sent to Quebec in honour of 19th-century Patriot
A pair of wooden crosses made from a shipwreck in New Zealand have been sent to Quebec to honour the 185-year-old wish of a francophone man who rebelled against British rule.
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Quebec City's Grand Theatre
A cyclist has died after falling near the Grand Théâtre in Quebec City. Emergency services were alerted to the victim in a pool of blood on Jacques-Parizeau Street by a 911 call at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating after Smiths Falls' rainbow crosswalk vandalized this weekend
Police in Smiths Falls say investigators are trying to identify an individual following mischief to the newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Smiths Falls.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see some rain this week
People in Ottawa will enjoy a mainly sunny Sunday, before some much-needed rain moves into the area for the start of the work week.
Kitchener
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Crowds celebrate Pride in Waterloo region despite security concerns
Hundreds of people turned up for the inaugural Pride street party in Cambridge on Saturday, while others packed Victoria Park in Kitchener for the Tri- Pride event.
-
OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg
Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.
Saskatoon
-
Shooting in Riversdale under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called to the Riversdale community Saturday afternoon after a woman was shot.
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
Sask. small business makes final list for national 'Tales of Triumph' contest
A Birch Lake, Saskatchewan business is one of 15 finalists in Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph contest.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, 62 active fires
With the arrival of rain, the forest fire danger ratings in northern Ontario have decreased as of Sunday morning, but there are a total of 62 active wildfires in the region. Here’s what you need to know.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
Winnipeg
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
-
'Things have been changing': Pembina Valley Pride standing up to hate
Hundreds of people gathered to show support after a small community experienced homophobic hate acts during Pride month.
-
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
Regina
-
In Pictures: The 2023 Queen City Pride Parade
The Queen City Pride Parade took over Regina's downtown Saturday afternoon, as thousands of rainbow-clad marchers showed their support for the rights and equality of the LGBTQS+ community.
-
Summer in Saskatchewan could see three by-elections called for Regina and area
Residents in the Regina area will have be prepared for three by-elections that may be called anytime before the end of the summer.
-
Action for animals: Regina man completes 1K burpees for Humane Society fundraiser
Loud music and positive energy is what's driving Jordan Donohue to complete 1,000 burpees for the Regina Humane Society.