    Calgary workplace fatality leads to hefty fine for Westpower Equipment

    A man in his 60s, a worker at Westpower in southeast Calgary, died after he was struck by an object on Thursday afternoon.
    A Calgary-based company is facing a $330,000 fine in connection with a workplace fatality from two years ago.

    The death happened on a Calgary work site in March 2022.

    Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) said in a Thursday news release the worker was operating an overhead crane to install a pump cover when the cover released from the rigging, killing him.

    Westpower Equipment Ltd., which has its head office in Calgary, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupation Health and Safety Act – failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker – on April 22.

    The Crown withdrew 22 other charges under OHS legislation.

    Westpower Equipment was fined $275,000 plus a $55,000 victim fine surcharge.

    Both the company and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalty.

