Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business

A man in his 60s, a worker at Westpower in southeast Calgary, died after he was struck by an object on Thursday afternoon. A man in his 60s, a worker at Westpower in southeast Calgary, died after he was struck by an object on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina