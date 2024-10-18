Calgary zoo bidding farewell to 2 zebras

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will be bidding farewell to two of its striped savanna residents.

The zoo's two male Harmann's mountain zebras, 11-year-old Eros and four-year-old Senha, will be moving to a zoo in the United States as part of a Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendation.

The zoo announced the news in a social media post on Friday but did not specify where the zebras would be moving to.

The four remaining zebras – females Leba, Genna, Moco and Otavi – will be staying in Calgary.

For the time being, they are living at the offsite Wildlife Conservation Centre while the zoo works on their habitat in the African savanna yard.

"Join us in wishing Eros and Senha well on their new adventure," the zoo said.