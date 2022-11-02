Calgary Zoo partners with West African agencies to spur conservation of Crossing River gorillas

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is teaming up with a pair of West African conservation organizations to help advance conservation of the Cross River gorilla.

The institute announced on social media Wednesday that it's joining forces with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Centre for Biodiversity Conservation Research (CBCR) to help build up the Cross River gorilla population, which is currently estimated to be around 300 remaining in the wild.

The collaborative effort will involve supporting graduate research projects in Nigeria.

"We can’t save species without involving those who live in and depend on the landscape shared by species-at-risk," said Dr. Mary Liao, a conservation partnership specialist with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, in a release. "Genuine engagement and knowledge sharing with forest communities neighbouring Cross River gorilla habitat will help the protection of the species. Exposing West African graduate students to this approach fosters home-grown future leadership for successful conservation in Nigeria and the wider region."

The Wilder Insitute/Calgary Zoo will fund, develop and help supervise one doctorate and five masters research projects over the life of the project. The research projects will be hosted through the University of Calabar in Nigeria, with the hope that they will fill knowledge gaps around the Cross River gorilla, in addition to looking at how community-based conservation initiatives can help promote alternative livelihoods that can help support gorilla conservation.

They will also work with CBCR, which is based out of the University of Ghana, which partners with 12 other countries in West Africa. They'll host students for month-long residencies to demonstrate existing community conservation initiatives.

"The survival of many rural communities in West Africa is interlinked with the maintenance of our efforts to secure healthy populations of vulnerable wildlife species, while at the same time ensuring the well-being of local communities," said Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, chair of the CBCR.

To learn more about the Cross River gorilla conservation initiative, go here.