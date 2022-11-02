Calgary Zoo partners with West African agencies to spur conservation of Crossing River gorillas

The institute announced on social media Wednesday that it's joining forces with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Centre for Biodiversity Conservation Research (CBCR) to help build up the Cross River gorilla population which is currently estimated to be around 300 remaining in the wild. (Photo courtesy Twitter@WilderInstitute/Calgary Zoo) The institute announced on social media Wednesday that it's joining forces with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Centre for Biodiversity Conservation Research (CBCR) to help build up the Cross River gorilla population which is currently estimated to be around 300 remaining in the wild. (Photo courtesy Twitter@WilderInstitute/Calgary Zoo)

