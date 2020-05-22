CALGARY -- Visitors to the Calgary Zoo will notice a lot of changes as the popular attraction reopens after a two-month shutdown due to COVID-19.

Thousands of people with memberships bought tickets and were welcomed Friday, one day ahead of reopening to the general public.

Visitors will need to buy tickets online prior to arriving, which will have a designated time. Officials won’t be selling tickets at the gate and encourage guests to visit the zoo's website to check their adjusted hours.

This is in an effort to reduce capacity at the zoo, keep visitors and staff safe and meet Alberta Health Services recommendations and guidelines.

In the parking lot, drivers will also notice signs directing them to leave a stall between other vehicles.

There are also paw prints placed around the zoo — three-meters apart — to guide people along a one-way path and encourage social distancing.

Outdoor exhibits are open along with food and beverage services and washrooms but there are changes, including increased sanitization procedures.

Some indoor exhibits are closed including the Discovery Centre, ENMAX Conservatory and gift shops.

Services like wagon rentals, water fountains, carousels, playgrounds and some daily programs are also not available.

Unfortunately, visitors won’t be able to see the pandas as they are under quarantine awaiting their return to China. Official say they are planning some sort of live video event once the departure date is finalized to allow the community to bed the pair farewell.