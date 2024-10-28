Calgary Zoo welcomes new giraffe Amani as part of breeding program

The Calgary Zoo is welcoming a new giraffe to its herd.

Officials announced on Monday that Amani, a four-year-old female Masai giraffe, has come to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo from the Toronto Zoo.

Amani joins the zoo's current giraffe tower including 14-year-old Nabo and his daughter nine-year-old Moshi.

The move is part of a breeding program called the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which aims to help support the long-term conservation of the endangered species.

Nabo is Canada's only unrelated male Masai giraffe, making him a prime candidate for Amani's affection.

"We've been planning this move for some time, and we're so excited to officially welcome Amani to her new home in Calgary," said Colleen Baird, director of animal care, health and welfare.

"Amani's arrival is a significant boost for our tower's well-being and plays a vital role in the SSP for Masai giraffes."

Amani's journey to Calgary happened with the help of a specialized trailer that travelled the country on Canada's highways.

Officials say a team of animal care professionals from both the Calgary Zoo and the Toronto Zoo accompanied Amani on the trip.

Amani will undergo a 10 to 30-day quarantine in a behind-the-scenes area at the Calgary Zoo with access to an outdoor yard.

After quarantine, she will be introduced to the rest of the giraffes.