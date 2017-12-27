The Christmas Eve discovery of a discarded newborn girl in a parking lot in a northwest neighbourhood has prompted calls for the creation of safe locations where unwanted children can be left anonymously.

Calgarian Trisha McIntosh is among the voices championing for the introduction of ‘angel cradles’ to Calgary, similar to the ones installed in two Edmonton hospitals in 2013. After the child is placed in the bassinet that is shleltered from the elements, an alarm sounds after a brief period of time alerting hospital staff to the child’s presence. The child receives medical attention and is placed in the care of social services.

The angel cradles program is run in Edmonton by Covenant Health, an organization that does not operate any hospitals in the Calgary area.

McIntosh, a mother of three, is determined to bring safe drop spots to Calgary and she has been in touch with Safe Haven baby boxes in the United States who directed her to Covenant Health for guidance. She says she is currently awaiting a response from officials at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton as well as City of Calgary representatives.

“I feel like every major city should have a safe place that a baby can be brought to that a mother, or any person, doesn’t feel the need to be subjected to questioning,” said McIntosh, “made to feel that that choice isn’t the right one.”

“It’s essentially about saving the life of an infant.”

McIntosh says, in addition to the two sites in Edmonton, angel cradles have been installed in Vancouver and Toronto.

“Even if the box is used one time, that’s one infant not found behind a grocery store.” said McIntosh. “This box serves one purpose only. These boxes are here as a safe place for a baby to go.”

While Calgary remains without angel cradles for the time being, organizations, including Families Matter, are attempting to get the word out that there are confidential support services available for pregnant women and new parents.

Families Matter recently opened its third location, coincidentally in Bowness, and continues to offer no-charge support.

“We have a ParentLink Centre very close to the location where the child was found,” explained Danielle Ladouceur, executive director of Families Matter. “We’ve been trying very hard at that new location to try and bring families in if they need help.”

Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit continue to investigate the death of the newborn and an autopsy confirmed the girl was not stillborn. Investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother, who has not been identified, as she may be in medical distress.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the mother is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg