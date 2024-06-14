CALGARY
Calgary

    Canada to host G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June

    G8 leaders pose for photographers at the G8 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Wednesday, June 26, 2002. From left are: Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, U.S. President George W. Bush, French President Jacques Chirac, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar, head of the rotating EU presidency, and European Commission President Romano Prodi. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Katsumi Kasahara) G8 leaders pose for photographers at the G8 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Wednesday, June 26, 2002. From left are: Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, U.S. President George W. Bush, French President Jacques Chirac, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar, head of the rotating EU presidency, and European Commission President Romano Prodi. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Katsumi Kasahara)
    Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

    The announcement comes as this year's leaders' meeting continues in Apulia, Italy.

    The member countries — Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — rotate hosting duties each year.

    Next year's meeting is set to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., west of Calgary.

    That's where the G8 summit was held in 2002 — back when it was a group of eight, with Russia as a member.

    This year's summit is taking place under the shadow of ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

