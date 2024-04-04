Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.

Indigenous groups and government agencies south of the border have pushed for Canada to address coal mining pollution flowing downstream into Montana and Idaho.

The work is being done under the International Joint Commission.

“We've been working on this issue with the water pollution in the Elk River, coming into the Kootenai River and into our aboriginal fishing grounds and use areas for over a decade,” said Tom McDonald, chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Initially, the Canadian government declined to join any sort of investigation.

But Canada eventually agreed to the coal mining review after pressure from American senators and officials.

“All along the United States government had been in support of the involvement of the IJC. The delay was on the part of Canada,” said Kathryn Teneese, Ktunaxa National Council chair.

Indigenous nations and communities on both sides of the border have been calling for a review of coal mining pollution.

Groups living near or downstream from the coal mines say they've been negatively impacted by pollution.

Fisheries in particular have been hit hard.

“It's affecting the fisheries. The small fish get hit first, they lose their reproductive capabilities,” McDonald said.

“You see these deformed fish in the system. So when it goes on down and big fish eats little fish then it persists in the environment selenium.”

The pollution is coming from the Elk Valley Mines in B.C.

The mines are owned by Teck Resources which is in the process of selling the operation to Glencore, a Swiss mining company.

"Teck is committed to continuing to work cooperatively with indigenous peoples, communities and governments to protect aquatic health and share data, and we have made significant progress implementing the Elk Valley water quality plan, which is successfully improving water quality in the region,” Teck said in a statement.

A team of researchers will soon start examining pollution in B.C., Montana and Idaho before coming back with recommendations on how to address the contaminations.

Researchers won't know the full extent of the damage until the review is complete.