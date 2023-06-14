Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen named Stampede parade marshal

The Calgary Stampede has gone out of this world for the person it wants to lead this year's parade.

Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian set to voyage to the moon as part of the historic Artemis II mission, has been named the 2023 parade marshal.

"I am thrilled to be selected as the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal and to come back to a province that holds a special place in my heart," Hansen said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The upcoming moon mission is the first crewed journey to leave Earth's orbit since 1972 and is considered one of the initial steps toward deeper space exploration.

Officials say Hansen "exemplifies the values of the Calgary Stampede."

"His integrity and commitment to community are an inspiration, and all Calgarians, Albertans and Canadians are proud of him and everything he has accomplished," said president and chair of the Stampede's board of directors Will Osler.

"We are honoured to have Jeremy lead our parade as an example of what you can achieve when you work hard and dream big."

Hansen will also be joined by honourary parade marshal General Wayne Eyre, Canada's chief of defence staff, tasked with defending the country's values, interests and sovereignty at home and abroad.

Hansen is currently in training outside Alberta for his landmark mission, but shared a special message for everyone excited about the upcoming event.

"I look forward to seeing you along the Parade route in July!"

The Calgary Stampede parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 7.