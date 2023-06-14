Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen named Stampede parade marshal

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, centre, participates in interviews with fellow members of the Artemis II crew, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, left, Reid Wiseman, right, and Christina Hammock Koch, not shown, at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, centre, participates in interviews with fellow members of the Artemis II crew, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, left, Reid Wiseman, right, and Christina Hammock Koch, not shown, at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

