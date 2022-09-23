Canadian flyweight Malcom (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout
Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month.
The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound contenders.
The 155-pound title was stripped from Oliveira after he failed to make weight for his win over American Justin (The Highlight) Gaethje in May.
Gordon (14-5-0) is coming off wins over Ukraine's Denys (Psycho) Bondar and Brazil's Francisco (Sniper) Figueiredo. He was the first Canadian to compete on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, losing his UFC debut by submission to Sweden's Amir (The Prince) Albazi in July 2021.
Gordon, a 32-year-old from Calgary who now calls Toronto home, is 2-2-0 in the UFC.
Mokaev (8-0-0 with one no-contest) has won both of his UFC fights to date, defeating Americans Cody Durden and Charles (InnerG) Johnson. The Russian-born Mokaev now fights out of Manchester, England.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern Alberta
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Wild horses face unruly storms as Fiona nears Canada's east coast
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Vladimir Putin's 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMP
The seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to September
As we head into the first weekend of Autumn and the final week of September, there's no reason to expect temperatures to cool off significantly.
-
Bus driver disarms rider with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver, going up 26 cents per litre in a matter of days.
-
Child care in B.C.: Announcement coming on potential savings
B.C. officials will make an announcement Friday about potential child-care savings in the province.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
Vancouver Island
-
Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.
-
Victoria police release images of man sought after bus driver threatened with knife
Victoria police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify and locate after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife. Police described the perpetrator as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing 6' tall with a slim build.
-
Group of 14 non-profits calls on municipalities to do more to create affordable housing
A group of 14 non-profit housing providers has joined forces to create the Vancouver Island Housing Leadership Network, with the goal of seeing more affordable housing built.
Toronto
-
Shocking video shows alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A driver is facing impaired-related offences after a shocking video surfaced online showing a motorist causing chaos on a residential Brampton, Ont. street.
-
Search underway for missing boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Brampton.
-
Here's how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto and Hamilton
New data reveals how much prospective homebuyers need to make in order to buy a home in Toronto and Hamilton, and the income required dropped by over $10,000.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on the fight against climate change.
-
Ring the alarm! Montreal to test industrial catastrophe sirens across island
Montrealers will hear a noisy interruption Friday as the city undertakes its annual siren testing at several large factories.
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat the first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
-
Vehicle strikes cement jersey barrier on closed section of Wellington Street
Police say a suspected impaired driver turned onto the closed portion of Wellington Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
'Sense of relief' for Ont. family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend
The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”
-
65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hailstorm leaves hundreds of dents, two broken windshields
A video shows a northern Ontario fishing lodge being pelleted with large hail during an intense storm this week, leaving behind a trail of damage.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Shocking video shows alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A driver is facing impaired-related offences after a shocking video surfaced online showing a motorist causing chaos on a residential Brampton, Ont. street.
Winnipeg
-
'I've worked as hard as I can': Bowman reflects on legacy as mayor after final council meeting
Brian Bowman has had his final city council meeting as Winnipeg's mayor before the upcoming municipal election which will choose his replacement.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Councillor calls for more consistent trash collection
Cindy Gilroy is calling for the city to mandate a minimum number of garbage bins on the properties of multi-family residences after a garbage pile-up in her ward.
Regina
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.
Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.