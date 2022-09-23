Canadian flyweight Malcom (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

A championship belt is held up during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher) A championship belt is held up during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina