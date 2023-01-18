Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome signs multiyear deal with Cavalry FC

Fans flock to Spruce Meadows to check out Calgary's new professional soccer team. (Kevin Nimmock / CTV News Calgary) Fans flock to Spruce Meadows to check out Calgary's new professional soccer team. (Kevin Nimmock / CTV News Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina