Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome signs multiyear deal with Cavalry FC

Canadian Premier League club Cavalry FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome to a multiyear contract.

The 25-year-old spent last season in his hometown on loan to FC Edmonton from Forge FC, which signed him in April.

Montreal selected Shome in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft after he signed a Generation Adidas contract with the league.

Shome made 52 appearances for Montreal before the club declined his contract option in November 2020. The midfielder returned to Edmonton, where he had come up through its youth academy, making 51 appearances for the club.

"Shamit is a very intelligent midfielder, with a great engine and precise passing ability,'' Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Cavalry's head coach and GM, said in a statement. "For a player that is still relatively young, he has a lot of experience in leagues across North America and within the Canadian national team program.

"With his ability, experience, and character, I am confident he will fit in seamlessly at our club and give our midfield a different look.''

Shome has won two senior caps for Canada, both in 2020 against Barbados.

He played for the University of Alberta Golden Bears in 2015 before making his debut in 2016 for FC Edmonton, then playing in the North American Soccer League.

FC Edmonton folded in November. The CPL had taken over the franchise in December 2021 while looking for new ownership that never came.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023