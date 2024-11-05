Canadians watching closely as U.S. presidential election unfolds

One of the most extraordinary presidential races is now in the hands of the American people.

After months of back and forth, there still isn't much separating Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and those watching, waiting for results, are likely in for a long, tense evening.

"The policies that he (Trump) has done have brought tremendous success and increased wealth," said Paul James Jr., a Republican voter in San Antonio, Texas.

"Women in leadership is a very powerful and positive thing," said Kari Holmes, a Democratic voter in Lehigh Valley, Penn.

It'll be the first to 270 electoral college votes.

The result essentially rests with seven battleground states.

State election officials in those areas say, for the most part, voting has gone smoothly.

Many Americans are hoping it stays that way.

"My fear is that it might get a little wild and out of control," one person in Las Vegas said.

"I'm hoping that people can accept what happens and move on," another said.

Trump says he trusts his base to obey the law.

"I don't have to tell them that there'll be no violence. Of course there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people," he told media in Palm Beach, Fla.

Harris has spent much of the campaign's final days in all-important Pennsylvania, as has Trump.

"If you give me a chance to fight on your behalf as president, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way," Harris said.

Canadians are watching closely.

"Both candidates have agendas that will have an impact on the Canadian economy," said Deborah Yedlin with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

"If I had to weigh them, I think that there's a greater concern if Donald Trump wins because of his commitment to introducing tariffs."

Business leaders here worry about the economic impact of a Trump win.

Some estimate his promise of 10 per cent tariffs on U.S. imports could increase inflation in Canada by as much as 1.7 per cent.

"Let's just go to the math. A 10 per cent tariff, if it includes energy, that's a $16-billion hit from a GDP standpoint. We don't need that," Yedlin said.

The feds say they're ready to tackle the tough issues Canada will face, regardless of the vote's outcome.

"We've been preparing for this for three months through our diplomatic network in the U.S. and around the world," said federal Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.