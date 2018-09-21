An unconventional addition to this year’s Calgary Fall Home Show is raising eyebrows while it provides visitors with coffee, baked goods and the opportunity to learn more about cannabis.

The Solei Discovery Centre, a recreational brand under producer Aphria, can be found in the BMO Centre amongst the traditional home décor and renovation booths.

“They approached us and asked us if they could take a space,” explained Teri Salazar, show manager of the Calgary Fall Home Show. “This show really is all encompassing for all different facets of your lifestyle so we thought about it and we thought this is great for people who do have questions, regardless of what their interest level is. I think it’s just good that people can come somewhere where it feels comfortable and safe and get some answers and education.”

Dina Qahwaji, an associate brand manager at Aphria, says having cannabis booths in tradeshows offers visitors an opportunity to discuss the product no matter their level of familiarity or stance on cannabis.

“(It’s) a great place to meet our consumers and really help to foster and normalize the conversation around cannabis and answer questions in an approachable environment and in an approachable way. We’re here to guide that in a place that’s comfortable and open. The Home Show’s great for that.”

The booth does not have cannabis on hand for sale but offers information on the six strains, referred to as Solei moments, the company will soon offer.

Several visitors to the show were surprised to see the cannabis booth but understanding of its place given the impending legalization.

“They’re going to be everywhere real soon so it doesn’t bother me a bit,” said one man.

“I guess they have to support and try to promote their business somehow and it’s coming whether we like it or not,” added another Home Show visitor. “This is another venue to get in front of a lot of people for whatever the cost is.”

“(Cannabis stores) are in my community. It’s in a strip mall by my place. Plastered all over the streets. It’s everywhere. I don’t think we have any control over it.”

Tens of thousands of people could encounter the booth this weekend. Salazar says the first day’s attendance numbers of this year’s Calgary Fall Home Show is up compared to previous years and an estimated 30,000 people are expected to make their way to the BMO Centre during the four-day event that runs through Sunday.

With files from CTV's Brenna Rose