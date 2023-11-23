Cannabis, cash stolen from Calgary dispensaries during armed robberies: police

Police are investigating after armed suspects robbed three Calgary cannabis dispensaries over the course of a week.

In a news release Thursday, Calgary police said they were called to the 420 Cannabis store, located at 2008 33 Ave. S.W., for a reported armed robbery on Nov. 15 around 12 a.m.

The suspects fled before officers arrived.

One week later, on Nov. 22, police responded to another armed robbery at Dank Cannabis Weed Dispensary Parkdale, located at 3412 Third Ave. N.W., around 12 a.m.

The suspects once again fled. Police believe they were travelling in a stolen vehicle.

Later that day, police responded to a third armed robbery at another 420 Cannabis store, located at 3011 26 Ave. S.W.

Police said the three unknown suspects are believed to have entered the store and brandished a gun and knife.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis during each of the robberies.

No suspects are in custody, but police believe the robberies are connected, with the same suspects responsible for all three incidents.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.