    • Canucks explode for 4 goals in third period to take Game 1 in AJHL championship series

    The Calgary Canucks won the opener of the AJHL championship final Friday night, defeating Whitecourt 5-1. (Photo: X@Calgary_Canucks) The Calgary Canucks won the opener of the AJHL championship final Friday night, defeating Whitecourt 5-1. (Photo: X@Calgary_Canucks)
    The Calgary Canucks broke open a tie game Friday night, scoring four third-period goals to defeat the Wolverines 5-1 in the opener of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship series in a game played in Whitecourt, Alta.

    The victory gave the Canucks a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven championship final.

    Ethan Short opened the scoring and added another goal in the third to pace the Canucks, who also got goals from Ty Hipkin, Julien Gervais and Matt Paskiewicz.

    Braden Keeble scored for the Wolverines.

    Game 2 is Saturday night in Whitecourt. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

