CALGARY
Calgary

    • CAPP projects slight increase in Canadian oil and gas capital spending in 2024

    A rainbow appears to come down on pumpjacks drawing out oil and gas from wells near Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A rainbow appears to come down on pumpjacks drawing out oil and gas from wells near Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share
    CALGARY -

    The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas producers says capital investment in the sector will edge slightly higher in 2024.

    The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is forecasting capital expenditures for the upstream oil and natural gas sector will reach $40.6 billion this year, a small increase from the $39 billion invested by companies in 2023.

    CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton says the sector is optimistic in anticipation of the expected completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which has led Canadian oil producers to boost their output to record levels.

    But she says companies are also feeling cautious in light of what she describes as ongoing uncertainty surrounding emissions policy in Canada.

    In Alberta specifically, CAPP is forecasting oil and gas producers to maintain a steady investment level year over year at $29 billion, with the oilsands expected to contribute around $13.3 billion of that.

    While a consortium of oilsands companies known as the Pathways Alliance have proposed spending $16.5 billion on a massive carbon capture and storage network to reduce emissions from oilsands sites in northern Alberta, they have not yet pulled the trigger with a final investment decision.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News