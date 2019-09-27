CALGARY – Officials with car2go say the company will stop operating in the Calgary, Austin, Denver, Portland and Chicago markets prior to the end of 2019.

The company announced the decision on its website Friday morning.

"This decision was not made lightly. We have had to face the hard reality that despite our efforts, we underestimated the investment and resources that are truly necessary to make our service successful in these complex transportation markets amid a quickly-changing mobility landscape."

In a statement to CTV, car2go identified rideshare competition and the state of the local economy as factors in the decision to leave Calgary.

"We firmly believe that Calgary deserves free-floating carshare. Despite our best efforts over the years encouraging the city to implement policy that better supported carshare, and amid an ongoing economic recession and an increasingly competitive marketplace, we are unable to continue operating in Calgary."

Car2go will pull out of Calgary, Austin, Denver and Portland by Halloween 2019 and will vacate Chicago effective New Year's Eve 2019. Members in these cities will not receive refunds as credits will remain active and can be used in the cities where Car2Go will continue to operate.

The company says it will continue operations in Vancouver, Montreal, New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Car2go arrived in Calgary in the summer of 2012. The company confirms there are 143,118 Car2Go members in Calgary and the fleet is 600 vehicles strong.

It’s with a heavy heart that we must share that our last day of car2go service in Calgary will be October 31, 2019. Thank you to every Calgarian who supported us over the years and we regret any inconvenience caused when service ends October 31. https://t.co/yu2t6DPDcV — car2go Calgary joins SHARE NOW (@car2goCalgary) September 27, 2019

Calgary is not the first Canadian city that car2go has vacated. The company ceased operations in Toronto in 2018 in response to the city's parking regulations.