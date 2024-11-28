Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building

Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.

At 11:30 a.m., fire crews were called to 4975 130 Ave. S.E.

Crews discovered the CO levels were at 300 parts per million.

Everyone in the building was evacuated to a nearby building. ATCO was called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.