    • Cardston, Alta., grandmother wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

    Beth Ann Day Chief says she'll be treating her family to a vacation with the money she won in an Aug. 6, 2024, Lotto Max draw. (Supplied) Beth Ann Day Chief says she'll be treating her family to a vacation with the money she won in an Aug. 6, 2024, Lotto Max draw. (Supplied)
    A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.

    Beth Ann Day Chief was out running some errands with her grandson when she stopped in at a local business to check her ticket.

    "I had a Free Play on the first ticket, $2 on the second, and then I scanned the final ticket and thought it said $10,000," she said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation release.

    Day Chief said she went to the retailer to double-check the ticket, and they confirmed the prize was a lot more than she expected.

    "He said, 'OMG you won a million dollars! This has never happened before in this store!'"

    She said the windfall will help a lot, but says she'll also be treating her family to a Hawaiian vacation before deciding what to do with the rest.

