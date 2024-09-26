Cardston, Alta., grandmother wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.

Beth Ann Day Chief was out running some errands with her grandson when she stopped in at a local business to check her ticket.

"I had a Free Play on the first ticket, $2 on the second, and then I scanned the final ticket and thought it said $10,000," she said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation release.

Day Chief said she went to the retailer to double-check the ticket, and they confirmed the prize was a lot more than she expected.

"He said, 'OMG you won a million dollars! This has never happened before in this store!'"

She said the windfall will help a lot, but says she'll also be treating her family to a Hawaiian vacation before deciding what to do with the rest.