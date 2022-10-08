Cardston man charged after Lethbridge ER nurse choked, assaulted, threatened

An 18-year-old Cardston, Alta., man faces charges after he allegedly choked, assaulted and threatened a female ER nurse in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge police went to Chinook Regional Hospital around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, having received reports of an ER nurse being assaulted by a patient.

The individual had been brought to the hospital by EMS for treatment, police say, and the incident occurred shortly thereafter.

Jolt Jessen Black Water was arrested and faces the following charges:

Assault by choking;

Assault; and

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Black Water has since been released from police custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.