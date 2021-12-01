Cargill comes to tentative deal with union at High River, Alta. beef plant

With less than a week to go before workers were set to go on strike at Cargill's High River, Alta. beef processing plant, the company says a tentative deal has been reached.

The company announced the development on Wednesday and says it is "encouraged by the outcome" of recent talks.

"After a long day of collaborative discussion, we reached an agreement on an offer that the bargaining committee will recommend to its members. The offer is comprehensive and fair and includes retroactive pay, signing bonuses, a 21 per cent wage increase over the life of the contract and improved health benefits," Cargill wrote in a statement to CTV News via email.

Employees are expected the vote on the new deal between Dec. 2 and 4.

The company adds it also "remains optimistic" a deal can be finalized before the strike deadline.

"(We) encourage employees to vote on this offer which recognizes the important role they play in Cargill’s work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. While we navigate this negotiation, we continue to focus on fulfilling food manufacturer, retail and food service customer orders while keeping markets moving for farmers and ranchers," it wrote.

The United Food and Commercial Workers' Union Local 401 was expected to go on strike on Dec. 6.

It rejected the most recent attempt at a deal on Nov. 25 by a 98 per cent margin.

CTV News has reached out to UFCW Local 401 for further information on the development.