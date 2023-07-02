Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
“I’ve been in emergency services for 27 years, and I’ve never had this size of tornado incident,” said Carstairs fire chief Jordan Schaeffer, in an interview with CTV News.
“It’s been tough, but my crews have been doing a great job.”
The tornado struck Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., damaging 14 homes, according to Mounties.
Schaeffer said some of those homes were destroyed.
“We have confirmed five homes are 100 per cent completely damaged or will be a complete write-off,” he said. “We do know of four of them that are non-existent at this time.”
Schaeffer said two fire crews were on hand, assisting with cleanup.
He added the number one priority for the community was looking after families displaced by the natural disaster.
“We’re working with RCMP or they’re getting Victims Services lined up,” he said. “Some of them (displaced families) have friends to stay with.
“We’re making sure their mental health is being taken care of.”
While there were no injuries to people reported Saturday, 25 cows and 20 chickens were killed. One horse needed to be euthanized.
Schaeffer also recalled a rescue effort of a Carstairs woman who was trapped in the basement of a destroyed home.
“We arrived on scene (Saturday),” he said. “One of my crews was telling me there was someone trapped (in the basement).
“We went over there – myself and the two firefighters – (and) the family members, and we started digging her out.
“We could hear her talking,” he said. “I backed away so I could start running the scene. And (with) the assistance of family members, local citizens and my two crew members, they were able to extricate her out and she had not a scratch on her.
“She was assessed by AHS, but was released back to her family moments after that.”
Despite the traumatic events of a Canada Day unlike any other, Schaeffer said the mood in the community Sunday was positive.
“The mood is actually really good,” he said.
“It’s a lot like the floods of 2013 in Calgary,” he added. “Yes, it was a disaster but everybody is kind of sticking together.
“There’s so much of people going, ‘Hey, can I help?’
“The biggest problem right now,” he added, “is (finding) parking for vehicles. So it’s great to see the community coming together, and trying to help these people who received this disaster.”
Schaefer also expressed gratitude for first responders from Alberta Health Services, along with members of the Olds and Didsbury fire departments, “And the RCMP,” he added, “for doing a great job and the residents of the area for letting us respond and respecting response areas.”
