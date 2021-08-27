LETHBRIDGE -- The Federal Election is just over three weeks away, but you don't have to wait until Election Day or even the advanced polls to cast your ballot.

You can vote right now at the Elections Canada office in Lethbridge.

“You don’t have to wait in line at your assigned poling station,” said Lethbridge riding returning officer David Walters.

There are more than 500 Elections Canada offices open across the country. Eligible voters can cast a ballot at any one of them before Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Lethbridge returning office is located at 640 13 Street N.

The federal election is set for Sept. 20.

“When you come and vote at the returning office you don’t need a reason,” added Walters.

“You don’t need to explain to us that you are going out of town or on vacation or that you can’t come on regular poling days. Everyone is welcome to vote early.”

Voters will have to produce a valid ID and at the Elections Canada office, the voting will be done using the special ballot process.

The final list of candidates won’t be confirmed until Aug. 30, but if you already know which candidate you want to vote for, you can write the first and last name of your chosen candidate on the ballot.

If you write only the name of a political party your vote will not be counted.

Walters said one of the benefits of voting at the Elections Canada office is the flexible hours.

Elections Canada offices are open seven-days-a-week:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

You can also vote on Election Day, during an advance poll, or vote by mail.

More information can be found online.