A ski resort southwest of Lethbridge will be investing a lot of money this summer to improve facilities for the upcoming season.

Through a $2 million investment from a 2017 development plan, Castle Mountain Resort will be adding snowmaking equipment in three areas: in the Huckleberry terrain pod, on Whiskey Jack run and within the base area.

A natural gas line is also being installed in partnership with ATCO that will bring service to the resort for the first time.

Officials say the upgrades will bring more consistent snow conditions throughout the resort as well as opening up the possibility for more pre-season training for various user groups.

The snowmaking infrastructure will also allow the resort to open at least one week earlier and remain in operation later into April.

The facility's manager says the decision came from research into what would make for a better experience for guests.

"These infrastructure updates will have an immediate and dramatic impact for our visitors and we are excited to show off these changes starting this December," said Castle Mountain Resort general manager Brad Brush in a release.

The upgrades also include a $375,000, 6,700 cubic meter water storage reservoir that takes water from Haig Creek to help in snowmaking efforts.

The work is expected to be complete in time for the 2019/2020 ski season.