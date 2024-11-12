CALGARY
Calgary

    • Castleridge home severely damaged in fire

    Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a home in Castleridge on Nov. 11, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a home in Castleridge on Nov. 11, 2024.
    A home in Castleridge was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Castlebrook Road N.E. at just after 5 p.m.

    The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was severely damaged.

    Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

    The cause is under investigation.

