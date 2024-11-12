Castleridge home severely damaged in fire
A home in Castleridge was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Castlebrook Road N.E. at just after 5 p.m.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was severely damaged.
Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
