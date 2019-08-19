A late morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood left one home with significant damage and claimed the life of a pet.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Deer Run Crescent S.E. at around 11 a.m. following reports of a fire. Firefighters encountered flames and smoke emanating through the roof of the residence and crews quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Someone on the street noticed smoke coming from a home so they called 9-1-1," explained Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke. "When fire crews were on route, they actually saw dark smoke so they changed their route so they could come in and grab a hydrant right on their way so they had a constant water supply until the next incoming apparatus came in."

The residents were not home at the time of the fire but CFD members located a pet cat inside. Firefighters removed the animal from the building but were unable to revive it.

"Unfortunately a cat did succumb to injury sustained as a result of the fire. Fire crews worked hard at doing CPR on the cat. Unfortunately it was not successful."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Henke confirms the home did have working smoke alarms and the damage did not extend to neighbouring residences.